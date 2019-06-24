Curiosities

From Holy Wild. Published by Book*hug in 2018. 


1.

I buy a dress for this maybe date
at a second-hand shop last Saturday, pink chiffon

smells of old perfume embroidered in black flowers

for our second date which may not happen
or may not be a date,

I can never tell who finds my body
desirable or curious,

I ask a boy if it’s ok for me to wear a dress

  will he be seen in public
  with a girl like me

it feels polite to let him decide
if he is brave enough

  girls have to be sweet
  or we’re worthless

he tells me to wear whatever feels pretty
as if I could feel pretty or if being a woman

was being beautiful, like pretty is something
  I have access to in this body.

men shout faggot at me
wherever I go, threaten my body,

a woman spit at me today, her eyes
a disgust I can’t unsee.

the dress hangs in my closet,
untouched and soft

a dream of a life in a body I can’t have.

girls like me can’t feel anything like pretty,
the same way my grandmothers felt

when they were taught being Indian wasn’t a crime
as long as you try hard

  to make your body disappear

it’s only ok to be a tranny or an Indian
if you try to act like
  something else.

2.

museums for Indians full of our dead junk,
masks on walls, cut-up lodge poles,

the shells we threw away
sleep beside artifacts they stole.

they dug up our burials out near Peterborough
so deep the graves showed the skeletons

of dead kin, white eyes pour over the bones
like bleach across the remains of our humanity.

I used to think the worst was us
  as school lessons

to be consumed, real only by their imagination alone.

after my transition, museums aren’t so bad,
the glass cases protect the dead

  from interrogation

but I can be touched
an NDN transsexual

walk through white people staring.

I think how easy it is to be a skeleton,
  underground in a lodge

laid out and frozen, my heart still
safe forever from them,

if desecration is our destiny,
  let it come when I’ve gone
  to a place the living can’t see.

