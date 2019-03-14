Eulogy

From A Generous Latitude. Published by ECW Press in 2018.


“Shed no tears!” —Stan Rogers

He favoured turtlenecks 
and his baldness lent him years 
decanted through song, 
the sediments of working men 
and women, floating 

through such shanties made 
modern—the plaid fists 
pounding on pine 
in Maritime kitchens— 
the lace and rye-

soaked beards of 1983 
are back in fashion. 
Halifax, you and I 
will not forget. 
We could cry the harbour, 

float the Citadel, 
but why disturb the captain 
while he slumbers heavy in the tape deck.

Tags