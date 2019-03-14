From A Generous Latitude. Published by ECW Press in 2018.

“Shed no tears!” —Stan Rogers He favoured turtlenecks and his baldness lent him years decanted through song, the sediments of working men and women, floating through such shanties made modern—the plaid fists pounding on pine in Maritime kitchens— the lace and rye- soaked beards of 1983 are back in fashion. Halifax, you and I will not forget. We could cry the harbour, float the Citadel, but why disturb the captain while he slumbers heavy in the tape deck.