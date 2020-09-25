From You Suck, Sir. Published by Arsenal Pulp Press in 2020.

Racism One of my Chinese grade ten students approaches me after school. Him: “Sir, have you ever experienced racism?” Me: “Sadly, yes.” Him: “What did you do?” Me: “It’s always different. I used to let it slide, but when I was old enough to find my voice, I stood up for myself. Did something happen to you today?” Him: “Someone called me a Chinaman.” Me: “That must have hurt.” Him: “Has anyone ever called you a Chinaman?” Me: “Yes.” Him: “Did you get mad?” Me: “Of course. But mainly because I’m Korean.” Trust Grade twelve student: “Sir, can I get an extension on my essay?” Me: “Sure.” Him: “Don’t you want to know why?” Me: “Well, there’s no reason not to trust you, so no.” Him: “Wow. Thanks!” He’s about to walk away but then returns. Him: “Um, I didn’t really have a reason, though. I just procrastinated.” Me: “And that’s why I trust you.” Him: “Cool!” Yearbook Write-Ups The grade twelves are working on their grad write-ups for the yearbook. I’m reading one student’s very brief sentence. Me: “Is this it?” Him: “Yup.” Me: “A bit inappropriate for your last words in school, don’t you think?”Him: “That’s how I want to be remembered.” Me: (Reading) “‘For the ladies.’” He shrugs. Me: “What exactly is for the ladies?” Him: “Me.” Me: “Really?” The Conversationalist Grade twelve student: “Sir, I saw you in the mall last weekend.” Me: “Yeah?” Him: “Yeah. What were you doing there?” Me: “Shopping perhaps?” Him: “Nice.” Me: “Great talking with you.” Him: “Cool.” Excuse A grade ten student walks into class fifteen minutes late. Him: “Sorry I’m late, sir.” Me: “Don’t worry about it. Just make up the time after school with me.” Him: “But I have a good excuse.” Me: “You slept in?” Him: “But for a good reason.” Me: “Let’s hear it.” Him: “Really?” Me: “Yeah.” Him: “My alarm wasn’t working.” Me: “That’s the best you could come up with?” Him: “You put me on the spot.” Orientalism One of my Chinese students approaches me during English 10. Him: “Sir, why are we ‘Asian’ and not ‘Oriental’?” Me: “‘Oriental’ is considered politically incorrect now and kind of offensive.” Him: “Why’s that?” Me: “It’s a term used by white colonialists to describe a huge group of people.” Him: “But, isn’t ‘Asian’ also a term given to us by white people? Like, anything we call ourselves in English is probably not something we came up with ourselves, right?” Me: “Your brain has outgrown me.” Love Poem A grade nine student is working on something at his desk during lunch. Him: “Sir, what rhymes with love?” Me: “Writing a poem?” Him: “Yeah.” Me: “Is it for that girl you were telling me about? Didn’t you just start dating?” Him: “Yeah.” Me: “And you want to tell her you love her already?” Him: “I didn’t think about that.” Me: “Nothing wrong with taking your time on this.” He looks down at his paper. Him: “Then what rhymes with make out?” When I Grow Up Grade eleven student: “Sir, what did you want to be when you grew up?” Me: “Depends on my age. When I was in high school, I wanted to be a lawyer. When I was seven, I wanted to be Superman. And for a brief time when I was four, I wanted to be a dancer.” Her: “You were so in touch with yourself for a four-year-old.” Me: “Thanks. What?”