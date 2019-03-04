From Welcome to the Anthropocene by Alice Major. Published by the University of Alberta Press in 2018.

A whole TV channel to talk about the weather. Climate conditions twenty-four hours a day—we don’t even need to look out the window. Did you see the weatherman point to his map today, to the spot down near Empress where he said there is a ‘windfall advisory’? Imagine that, a windfall advisory! That’s what you get living in Alberta. Oil gushing into your tank. Winning lottery tickets ripped from kiosks and swirling into the road. Dollar coins spinning along the streets, a clink of fallen leaves. They flatten the barley crop worse than a hailstorm, but you get the insurance payout on the spot. Oh, no, I wouldn’t want to live in Vancouver, we say. Six months of rain! I’ll take a prairie windfall any day.