Woman Meets Man

From the table of contents of An Honest Woman. Published by Thistledown Press in 2019.

A LUCID DREAM In which JM meets a man in a bar, contemplates her romantic history, and finds herself engulfed in a conflagration of carnal desire and writerly ambition as her reproductive life draws to a close, inspiring her to write a novel called A Happy Prisoner. A HAPPY PRISONER In which Janet Mair, an English professor who is working on a novel called Final Draft, meets a man named Ray while she is spending a summer month near a lake with a houseful of kids, and she finds that the world of her daydreams intrudes rather alarmingly on her reality. FINAL DRAFT In which a Canadian woman writer named Jay McNair meets a very famous British writer named Leland Mackenzie at a literary festival, and they really, really hit it off, for a while at least. A HAPPY PRISONER REVISITED In which we return to Janet, who is now back in the city, and whose fantasies about Leland and Jay — and the novel she has written about them, and the real life rewards she hopes to attain from it — continue despite the fact that in real life her efforts to seduce an actual man, namely Ray, don’t go well at all, and things get very confusing until finally an in-class discussion helps to bring her back to earth. A LUCID DREAM REVISITED In which JM confesses to various fictional machinations and misdemeanors (about which she may or may not be telling the truth) and also has an intimate encounter with the man she met at a bar. POSTSCRIPTS: one for Jay, one for Janet, and one for JM. APPENDIX 1: A PLACE AT THE TABLE In which the author replies to her critics, with footnotes. APPENDIX 2: EPILOGUE In which the author finds a happy ending. Maybe. Or maybe not.