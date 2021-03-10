× Expand Greyhound bus station dinner, Sainte-Foy, Québec, 1991.

The photos here are selected from Synchronicity, Fabrice Strippoli’s upcoming book of photographs—most of which were taken in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal—spanning his thirty-year career. Synchronicity is the idea that meaningful coincidences are clusters of events that have no causal relationship yet appear meaningful to the viewer. It is a way of seeing the world, “an ever present reality for those who have eyes to see,” as Carl Jung wrote. See more of his photos at fabricefoto.com.

—Michał Kozłowski