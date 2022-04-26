Sunday Morning Sidewalk

It’s God’s day off and mine too. There are tents on every block and back alley now. As I walk down sidewalks cleared by rain to get a coffee and newspaper, I complain to myself about the price of the paper. But I need that crossword. Maybe this time I will finish it, although I never do. In front of the Ovaltine restaurant, a 5 1/2 foot woman in a drenched grey hoodie weaves and flails through Hastings Street traffic like a scarecrow in the wind. Horns blare at her “I don’t give a shit” smile.