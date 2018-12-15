Fifty Years in Review
A new anthology of reviews, interviews and commentary on Joni Mitchell's music reveals the star-making machinery. more
Fugitives in archives reveal the generative power of disorder more
The writing contest that's bringing back the old timey work shanty updated for new timey jobs! Deadline: December 15, 2018. more
Write a modern work shanty for the chance to win cash prizes and publication. more
Pay As You Play by Janet Trull - 2018 Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest 1st Prize Winner more
Quit by Lana Pesch - 2018 Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest 2nd Prize Winner more
We’ve burned by Todd Besant - 2018 Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest 3rd Prize Winner more
Excerpt from Kaie Kellough's "ode to Montréal" Accordéon. more
Excerpt from Annie Muktuk and Other Stories. more
Excerpt from From the Tundra to the Trenches by Eddy Weetaltuk. more
|ADVICE FOR THE LIT-LORN
WRITING QUESTIONS, QUANDARIES & PICKLES
When will you admit that Monty Rose and Wannabe writer are right when it comes to long-winded sentences?
—Bob G, Cyberspace
