108-Joni380x300

Fifty Years in Review

A new anthology of reviews, interviews and commentary on Joni Mitchell's music reveals the star-making machinery. more

Features

108-Fig2_SmithHennessy_Geist_400x270

5Ds1

Fugitives in archives reveal the generative power of disorder more

, PHOTOGRAPHY

Shanty-web-image

The writing contest that's bringing back the old timey work shanty updated for new timey jobs! Deadline: December 15, 2018. more

CONTESTS

Shanty-web-image

Write a modern work shanty for the chance to win cash prizes and publication. more

Work Shanty Contest

Janet Trull - Pay as You Play

Pay As You Play by Janet Trull - 2018 Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest 1st Prize Winner more

Postcard Story Contest

Lana Pesch - Quit - Postcard

Quit by Lana Pesch - 2018 Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest 2nd Prize Winner more

Postcard Story Contest

Todd Besant - We've Burned - Postcard

We’ve burned by Todd Besant - 2018 Geist Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest 3rd Prize Winner more

Postcard Story Contest

108-accordeon-thumbnail

Excerpt from Kaie Kellough's "ode to Montréal" Accordéon. more

Prose

108-annie-muktuk-380x300

Excerpt from Annie Muktuk and Other Stories. more

Prose

tundra-to-trenches-380x300

Excerpt from From the Tundra to the Trenches by Eddy Weetaltuk. more

Prose 1 Comments

108-devil-360x300

We insist The Devil whispers horrible things in our ear and inspires our worst deeds. more

Columns

Blogs

Found blog

Endnotes

Caught Mapping

ADVICE FOR THE LIT-LORN
WRITING QUESTIONS, QUANDARIES & PICKLES 
When will you admit that Monty Rose and Wannabe
writer are right when it comes to long-winded
sentences?

—Bob G, Cyberspace

Read the answer from Geist Editors!

---
KEEP IN TOUCH WITH GEIST
---
EMAIL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
PROVINCE

nub_300x250.jpg

Geist Gallery