VIFF 2018: Djon África

× Expand djonafrica

Familiar story: young man travels to country of origins to explore his roots. Unfamiliar setting: Cape Verde, the volcanic island chain off the west coast of Africa.

Miguel is a rudderless layout in Portugal, the only home he’s ever known. Little is known about his father except that he was in prison in Cape Verde and has a sister in a certain district. On a whim, Miguel buys a plane ticket (on the craziest flight ever) to Cape Verde to look up his family. But his aunt has been dead for a year.

This dead end triggers a meandering trek across islands, based on the slimmest of clues. Miguel attends a great party (but is robbed) and eventually starts looking after a straight-talking elderly women and her small flock of animals. He shells dried beans and grinds corn. After long hikes through the beautiful but desolate plateaus, Miguel gets an unexpected phone call and returns to civilization, presumably to take responsibility for his future. Low-key performances make this film feel realistic and almost documentary.

Djon Africa is animated by innovative sound design and an intriguing musical soundtrack. A fair amount of Miguel’s experiences are affected by drinking grogue, an intense rum-like sugar cane beverage which is actually named after the word ‘grog.’ Ambient sounds become louder during intoxication and voices blur and blend. The action itself is sometimes surreal and lacks dramas. But the character’s internal confusion is brought to life through sound. His downbeat lack of motivation and the naive way he tries to interact with a new and strange landscape are convincing.

The local music, religion and language are very mixed, blending Portuguese, African and other cultures. The representation of these is extremely non-exoticized. Nothing is overdone.

The film is a co-production of Portugal, Brazil and Cape Verde, and the directors have indeed made documentaries and even worked with the main actor/character before. Watch the trailer.

See the film Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 9:45 PM at International Village 10. And Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 11:15 AM at International Village 10.