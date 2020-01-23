The 16th Annual Literal Literary Postcard Story Contest

The writing contest whose name is almost as long as the entries!
Deadline: March 15, 2020
How it works:
1) Send us a story and a postcard—the relationship can be as strong or as tangential as you like, so long as there is a clear connection between the story and the image.
2) If you’re not sure where to look for a postcard, you can make your own or visit Wikimedia Commons.
3) The story can be fiction or non-fiction; maximum length is 500 words.
For a classic example of a postcard story, read "Grizzly Bill" or "No Time to Write." Visit our postcard story archive for more examples of notable stories.
Prizes:
First Prize: $500 Second Prize: $250 Third Prize: $150
All winning entries will be published in Geist and on geist.com
Entry Fee: $20
Includes a one-year subscription to Geist, Canada's favourite literary magazine. International entrants will receive the digital edition.
All additional entries are $5.
How to enter: Submit your entry online through Submittable.
You can also mail your entry, fee and cover letter to us at:
Postcard Contest 210-111 West Hastings Street Vancouver, BC V6B 1H4
Please note that judging is blind, so ensure your name doesn't appear on the story or the postcard.
Entries without an accompanying cover letter or entry fee will not be accepted. Entries must be postmarked by contest deadline.
Good luck and happy writing!
Questions? Check out our Postcard Story Contest FAQ.
Still unsure? Please email geist@geist.com or call 604-681-9161 with your queries.
THE FINE PRINT
Winning entries: Geist takes first serial rights for print and non-exclusive electronic rights to post the text and image at geist.com. All other rights remain with the author.
All publication rights for non-winning entries are retained by the entrants.
Postcards will be returned only if requested.
Geist contests are open to all entrants except Geist staff, contract employees, board members and executives of the Geist Foundation.
