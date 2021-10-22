Our people ran a church on Queen. Ba, Ma, my brother and I went there after we came here and met some of our people who went to our people’s church. In the beginning we didn’t know what kind of people we should be gathering with or where we should be gathering with them. We went to the church on Queen on Sundays when our people gathered.We gathered with them for potlucks, to buy a used car, to play softball, to sing. Some of our people prayed and we prayed with them. We bowed our heads, peeping. We opened the Bible, pretending. We listened to the sermon, slouching. We made friends with some of our people who we sometimes gathered with on days other than Sundays and in places other than the church on Queen. Most of them we wouldn’t have been friends with back home but here they are our people and we are friends.