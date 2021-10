In photography, liturgy, or martial arts, or architecture. Or else for throwing shade, to overshadow. The sum of its parts, from ferrule to handle, times how it’s made: pole, stretchers, ribs, and canopy. Courage to learn, like a character in a novella, when it rains or shines, to take, not umbrage, but cover, under a sombre umbrella.

This poem appeared in Geist 118 in a set of poems along with "Sprinkler" which can be read here.